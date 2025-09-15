Ex-IAS trainee in trouble over truck helper found at home

The case takes a turn

Instead of heading to the police station as suggested, the car's passengers took Kumar with them by force.

Concerned for his friend, the truck driver reached out for help and their boss filed a police complaint.

This led investigators straight to Khedkar's residence where they rescued Kumar.

During the rescue, Khedkar's mother reportedly tried to interfere and is now being questioned too.

Interestingly, Puja Khedkar had been dismissed from IAS in September 2024 over allegations of tampering with her identity during UPSC exams.