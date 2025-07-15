Myanmar refugees in Mizoram start journey home
Since early July, over 4,600 people from Myanmar crossed into Mizoram, escaping fighting between two rebel groups.
Most found shelter in villages right along the border—mainly Zokhawthar, with others in Vaphai and Saikhumphai.
Now that one of the groups has pulled back, many refugees are beginning to return home.
The majority—about 3,800—stayed in Zokhawthar village, while others were spread across nearby areas or staying with relatives.
These new arrivals join thousands who've sought safety in Mizoram since Myanmar's military coup in 2021.
Mizoram to launch biometric enrollment drive for all Myanmar refugees
To keep things organized, Mizoram plans to launch a biometric enrollment drive later this month for all Myanmar refugees across its districts.
The idea is to help track and support everyone more efficiently—with funding already set aside for the project.