Biocon to launch generic versions of Ozempic next year

The patents for GLP-1 drug Semaglutide, marketed as Ozempic and Wegovy, will expire in 2031 in the US and Europe . This aligns with Biocon's plans to launch generic versions of these drugs. The company already sells the Liraglutide, an active pharmaceutical ingredient (API) for GLP-1 drugs, in the UK and Europe. A US launch is expected by early 2026.

Drug impact

Global market potential and competition

Semaglutide is a Type-2 diabetes medication that has gained popularity as a weight-loss solution since its approval for Ozempic in 2017 and Wegovy in 2021. Biocon is among at least 15 companies eyeing this global market opportunity, which is expected to exceed $160 billion by 2034. The company's efficient process for producing Liraglutide could help it compete with Chinese Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (APIs) firms, the main source of most generic GLP-1 drugs.