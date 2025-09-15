Ameesha Patel praises 'Saiyaara,' but says it's no 'Kaho Naa...'   

Ameesha Patel , who made her Bollywood debut with Kaho Naa... Pyaar Hai (2000), has reacted to the comparisons between her debut film and Saiyaara, the recent blockbuster that marked the debuts of Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda. In a chat with Times Now, she praised both actors for their performances but said that comparing their films was pointless.

Film comparison 'Both did a tremendous job' Patel said, "I think that...both of them did a tremendous job, and my congratulations to them. It was high time this industry needs a few fresh faces and faces that run and people that love it." "Saiyaara was a film, honestly, that the Gen Z grabbed more than at all levels unlike Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai where you're still sitting nearly 25 years down the line and you're discussing just the tune is enough to give goosebumps."

Film contrast Patel on differences between 2 films Patel further elaborated on the differences between Kaho Naa... Pyaar Hai and Saiyaara. She described her debut film as a "massy commercial, downright romantic rom-com kind of film" that was "not tragic in any way." In contrast, she said Saiyaara was a film that Gen Z embraced. "I'm just glad that Gen Z got a set of actors for them that they can relate to, and a film that they could grab onto," she added.