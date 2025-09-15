Next Article
Box office: 'Lokah' beats 'Premalu,' 'Manjummel Boys' with ₹300cr+ ticket
Entertainment
Lokah Chapter 1 - Chandra, the most recent Malayalam fantasy thriller starring Kalyani Priyadarshan and Naslen, is on a roll—raking in ₹236.5 crore worldwide in just 18 days.
It's now officially outperformed last year's hits Premalu and Manjummel Boys, making it one of the biggest Malayalam releases of 2024.
Fun fact: Franchise name was suggested by lyricist Sasikumar
With glowing reviews, strong celebrity shoutouts, and a super loyal fanbase, Lokah is expected to cross ₹300 crore before it even drops on OTT platforms.
Fun fact: the franchise name "Lokah" was suggested by lyricist Vinayak Sasikumar (who also wrote the hit track Shoka Mookam), adding some extra creative flair to this already standout film.