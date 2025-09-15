Mercedes-AMG GT coupe could be available in EV guise soon

Mercedes-AMG is considering an electric version of its popular AMG GT sports coupe. The company's boss, Michael Schiebe, revealed this at the Munich motor show. However, he stressed that any such move would have to "justify the investment" required for it. The brand has already confirmed an electric successor to the GT 4-door Coupe, which will be based on the new 800V AMG.EA platform.

Strategic considerations Technology is ready, but market size is a concern Schiebe said that while the technology for an electric two-door GT was possible, the market's size and potential return on investment were still under consideration. He emphasized that AMG's main focus is on understanding what customers want from such a vehicle. The current internal combustion engine (ICE) model is mainly bought as a second car by driving enthusiasts, which could also be true for its EV counterpart.

Launch uncertainty No fixed timeline for EV's market introduction Despite the ongoing discussions about an electric version of the AMG GT, Schiebe said there is no fixed timeline for its market introduction. He noted that they are "flexible" with the launch date and could speed up the process if demand for electric performance cars surges in coming years. This flexibility comes as Mercedes continues to assess market trends and consumer preferences.

Past precedent EV coupe could be sold besides ICE counterpart Mercedes has some experience in this area, having previously created an electric version of the old AMG SLS. It was used to set an EV lap record at Nurburgring but was only sold in small numbers and discontinued without a direct successor. Schiebe said if approved, the new EV coupe would be sold alongside its combustion engine counterpart.