TVS and ALT Mobility to deploy 3,000 electric rickshaws in India
TVS Motor Company is partnering with ALT Mobility to put 3,000 electric three-wheelers on Indian roads in fiscal year 2025-26.
TVS will provide the vehicles, while ALT handles leasing and financing using its Drive-to-own model for both cargo and passenger use.
The goal? Make city transport greener and help drivers earn more.
ALT's drive-to-own model
ALT's plan covers everything—maintenance, insurance, roadside help, servicing, and compliance—so drivers can focus on their work instead of paperwork or repairs.
With 24/7 vehicle monitoring and proactive maintenance alerts, these e-rickshaws are designed to stay on the road longer with fewer headaches.
Who are the companies behind this initiative?
TVS is a big name in two- and three-wheelers across India and Indonesia.
ALT Mobility is a New Delhi-based startup (founded in 2021) focused on electric fleet leasing.
By teaming up, they're aiming to make eco-friendly last-mile transport easier for everyone—and push electric mobility further across India.