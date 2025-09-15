TVS and ALT Mobility to deploy 3,000 electric rickshaws in India Auto Sep 15, 2025

TVS Motor Company is partnering with ALT Mobility to put 3,000 electric three-wheelers on Indian roads in fiscal year 2025-26.

TVS will provide the vehicles, while ALT handles leasing and financing using its Drive-to-own model for both cargo and passenger use.

The goal? Make city transport greener and help drivers earn more.