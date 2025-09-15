Mercedes-AMG's next-gen C63 to feature inline-six with hybrid assist

Engine details and expected output

The heart of the next-gen C63 will be an AMG-tuned M256 inline-six, similar to what you'd find in models like the CLE53 and E53.

With hybrid assistance, the engine should deliver around 480hp, with total system output expected to exceed 650hp—plenty for anyone craving speed with a modern twist.

The electric motor sits between engine and transmission, and depending on final specs, Mercedes might even rename it to "C53."

Expect this refreshed ride to hit roads in 2026.