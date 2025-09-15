Mercedes-AMG's next-gen C63 to feature inline-six with hybrid assist
Mercedes-AMG is bringing back a larger, more traditional engine for the C63 in its 2026 update, swapping out the underwhelming 2.0-liter four-cylinder for a turbocharged 3.0-liter inline-six.
This move follows lackluster sales of the current model and aims to win back fans who missed that classic AMG punch.
The new setup will include plug-in hybrid tech, blending strong performance with cleaner emissions.
Engine details and expected output
The heart of the next-gen C63 will be an AMG-tuned M256 inline-six, similar to what you'd find in models like the CLE53 and E53.
With hybrid assistance, the engine should deliver around 480hp, with total system output expected to exceed 650hp—plenty for anyone craving speed with a modern twist.
The electric motor sits between engine and transmission, and depending on final specs, Mercedes might even rename it to "C53."
Expect this refreshed ride to hit roads in 2026.
Pricing and competition
Mercedes clearly wants the C63 to feel special again, lining it up against heavy-hitters like the BMW M3 and Audi RS5—both expected to feature six-cylinder hybrids in future models.
Rumor has it pricing could dip below today's $87,200 starting point, making this luxury sports sedan a bit more accessible if you're eyeing something fast and future-ready.