Maruti Suzuki to export Victoris SUV as Suzuki Across
Maruti Suzuki is taking its Victoris SUV worldwide, and in select overseas markets (such as the GCC and Africa), it will be rebranded as the Suzuki Across.
Already part of Maruti's compact SUV lineup in India, the Victoris will now join its sibling Grand Vitara on the export front, helping expand Maruti's international footprint.
After e-Vitara's success, Maruti shifts focus to Victoris
This move is a big step in Maruti's export game, following the recent success of its e-Vitara—over 2,900 units shipped to Europe just last month.
The Victoris will target markets across Asia, the Middle East, South and Central America, and Africa.
With features like Level 2 ADAS and a 5-star BNCAP safety rating, it shows Maruti is serious about making globally competitive cars.
Fun fact: MSIL handled 40% of all Indian car exports in FY25!