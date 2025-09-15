Maruti Suzuki to export Victoris SUV as Suzuki Across

After e-Vitara's success, Maruti shifts focus to Victoris

This move is a big step in Maruti's export game, following the recent success of its e-Vitara—over 2,900 units shipped to Europe just last month.

The Victoris will target markets across Asia, the Middle East, South and Central America, and Africa.

With features like Level 2 ADAS and a 5-star BNCAP safety rating, it shows Maruti is serious about making globally competitive cars.

Fun fact: MSIL handled 40% of all Indian car exports in FY25!