BMW, Mini cars to get costlier from September 22 Auto Sep 15, 2025

BMW India is dropping prices on its BMW and Mini cars by as much as ₹13.6 lakh, starting September 22, 2025.

This follows the GST Council's move to lower the tax on passenger vehicles from 28% to 18% and adjust luxury car taxes to 40%.

For example, the BMW 330Li M Sport now comes in at ₹60.45 lakh (down from ₹63.90 lakh), and the Mini Cooper S Essential Pack is now ₹43.70 lakh (previously ₹46.20 lakh).