Next Article
BMW, Mini cars to get costlier from September 22
BMW India is dropping prices on its BMW and Mini cars by as much as ₹13.6 lakh, starting September 22, 2025.
This follows the GST Council's move to lower the tax on passenger vehicles from 28% to 18% and adjust luxury car taxes to 40%.
For example, the BMW 330Li M Sport now comes in at ₹60.45 lakh (down from ₹63.90 lakh), and the Mini Cooper S Essential Pack is now ₹43.70 lakh (previously ₹46.20 lakh).
BMW's 'Joy Days's festive campaign
These price drops are part of BMW's 'Joy Days's festive campaign, which also brings special finance deals—making it a bit easier for buyers during festival season.
The update reflects a wider trend among carmakers in India adjusting their pricing after this year's GST changes.