McLaren's 750S JC96 is a championship-winning, limited-edition sports car
McLaren just revealed the 750S JC96, a super limited-edition sports car celebrating their big victory in the 1996 All-Japan Grand Touring Car Championship.
Only 61 of these will be made, and they're exclusive to Japan—so if you want one, you'll need some serious luck.
The JC96 will be offered in both coupe and spider versions
The JC96 stands out with its bold 'Tiger Stripe' paintwork, lightweight forged wheels, and gold details marking the championship win.
Buyers can pick between coupe or Spider versions and choose from Memphis Red or Ice White—or even go custom.
Under the hood is a twin-turbo V8 pushing 740hp and hitting up to 332km/h.
Deliveries are expected to begin in 2026, as McLaren keeps blending racing history with next-level speed.