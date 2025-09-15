McLaren's 750S JC96 is a championship-winning, limited-edition sports car

The JC96 will be offered in both coupe and spider versions

The JC96 stands out with its bold 'Tiger Stripe' paintwork, lightweight forged wheels, and gold details marking the championship win.

Buyers can pick between coupe or Spider versions and choose from Memphis Red or Ice White—or even go custom.

Under the hood is a twin-turbo V8 pushing 740hp and hitting up to 332km/h.

Deliveries are expected to begin in 2026, as McLaren keeps blending racing history with next-level speed.