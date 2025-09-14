GST reforms: Cars, SUVs to get cheaper in India

GST on smaller petrol, LPG, and CNG cars (under 1,200cc) has been cut from 28% to 18%. For bigger vehicles like diesel SUVs over 1,500cc or petrol ones above 1,200cc, GST is now a flat 40%, down from up to 50%. This translates into major savings—think up to ₹1.55 lakh off Tata Nexon models and up to ₹1.43 lakh off Mahindra XUV700s.

Automakers gear up for higher demand

With these price cuts—like nearly ₹3.5 lakh off some Toyota Fortuner variants—owning an SUV or car is suddenly within reach for more people.

Automakers are gearing up for higher demand: Mahindra & Mahindra plans to add over two lakh units in production capacity soon, while Hyundai is boosting output too.

So if you've been eyeing a new ride, now might be the perfect time to make your move!