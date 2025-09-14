MINI's Deus Ex Machina concepts blend surf and motorsport vibes Auto Sep 14, 2025

MINI just showed off two bold new concept cars at the 2025 IAA Mobility show in Munich, teaming up with fashion brand Deus Ex Machina.

The result? A fresh mix of surf vibes and racing DNA, all built on the latest John Cooper Works (JCW) platform.

There's Skeg, the electric model, and Machina, which runs on petrol.