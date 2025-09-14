MINI's Deus Ex Machina concepts blend surf and motorsport vibes
MINI just showed off two bold new concept cars at the 2025 IAA Mobility show in Munich, teaming up with fashion brand Deus Ex Machina.
The result? A fresh mix of surf vibes and racing DNA, all built on the latest John Cooper Works (JCW) platform.
There's Skeg, the electric model, and Machina, which runs on petrol.
Skeg takes its cues from surfboards—think lightweight fiberglass for a 15% weight drop but still packing 258hp.
Its bright yellow-and-silver paint job and surf-inspired interior keep things fun.
Meanwhile, Machina channels MINI's rally roots with a punchy 231hp petrol engine and a bold red-white-black look featuring extra lights and Deus branding.
Both cars are one-of-a-kind concepts with custom designs that collectors (and car fans) will definitely notice.