IndiGo to operate India's first direct flights to Greece
What's the story
IndiGo has announced the induction of its Airbus A321XLR aircraft, with Athens in Greece, as its first destination. The airline plans to operate six weekly direct flights from January next year, subject to regulatory approvals. This will make IndiGo the sole Indian airline offering direct flights between India and Greece. The routes will connect Athens with Delhi and Mumbai, with three flights per week from each city.
Expanded access
The new routes will also offer access to Greek islands such as Santorini, Mykonos, and Crete, as well as other European cities. IndiGo said these flights will cater to leisure travel, MICE (Meetings, Incentives, Conferences and Exhibitions), and wedding tourism, while strengthening its presence in Europe. The A321XLR aircraft is designed for the long-range operations with a reach of up to 8,700km.
Strategic growth
IndiGo said the new aircraft will help it expand further into Europe while keeping the cost benefits of a single-aisle fleet. The A321XLR will come with standard Economy seating and IndiGoStretch, which offers more legroom, in-flight entertainment, and an enhanced cabin experience. The launch of the Athens route comes as the India-Europe aviation market is growing.
CEO statement
Pieter Elbers, the Chief Executive Officer of IndiGo, said, "Athens as the inaugural destination for IndiGo's and India's first Airbus A321XLR is a symbolic milestone of India's aviation ascent." He added that "this new aviation corridor is a strategic step in IndiGo's international expansion and aligns perfectly with India's growing economy and tourism industry."