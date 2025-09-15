India's wholesale inflation rises to 4-month high in August

India's wholesale price index (WPI) inflation rose to a four-month high of 0.52% in August, government data released today showed. The increase comes after the WPI had hit a 25-month low of -0.58% in July. The rise is mainly due to marginal increases in the prices of food items, mineral oils, crude petroleum and natural gas, and basic metals manufacturing.

Inflation trends Manufactured products rose to 2.55% in August Retail food inflation remained negative for the third consecutive month but at a slower pace. Manufactured products, which account for nearly two-thirds of the WPI basket, rose to a four-month high of 2.55% in August from 2.05% last month.

Future projections GST rate cuts expected to cool prices further Economists expect prices to cool further with the implementation of GST rate cuts from September 22. The GST council approved a two-rate structure earlier this month, moving 90% of items into lower tax brackets of 5% and 12%. A low wholesale inflation print also supports India's growth outlook as WPI forms a major portion of the GDP deflator used to calculate real GDP from nominal data.