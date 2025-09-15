BCCI's Team India jersey sponsorship auction: Key details
BCCI is searching for a fresh sponsor to feature on Team India's cricket jerseys, with the new deal running from September 30, 2025, to March 31, 2028.
The deal is expected to generate around ₹452 crore at reserve prices.
Big names like WPP Media and ITW Universe are in the mix, along with a cement and a tech company.
Companies must meet specific criteria to participate in the bid
To throw their hat in the ring, companies need at least ₹300 crore average turnover or net worth over the last three years and must pass BCCI's "fit and proper" test—so no alcohol, betting, or gambling brands allowed.
Bids are due by September 16 with a ₹25 crore deposit.
The winner will get their logo on Team India's kit for about 140 matches—including major ICC and ACC events—with an announcement expected in two to three weeks.
This search follows Dream11 stepping away after the government's ban on money-based gaming.