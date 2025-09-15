Wholesale inflation rises to 0.52% in August

The jump mainly comes from higher costs for food items, mineral oils, crude petroleum, natural gas, and basic metals. Sectors like non-food articles and transport equipment also saw price hikes.

Significance of WPI

WPI is basically an early warning system for how much things might cost down the line—it shows what businesses are paying before stuff hits store shelves.

With August's number beating expectations (0.52% vs the predicted 0.30%), it suggests that price pressures could trickle into everyday expenses soon—something worth keeping an eye on if you're budgeting or just curious about where your money goes.