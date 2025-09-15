L&T to sell Hyderabad Metro stake after ₹625cr loss

Offer includes operations and expansions of the metro

In 2024-25, L&T Metro Rail's revenue dropped by 21%, landing at ₹1,108.54 crore, while its losses climbed to ₹625.88 crore.

Delays from regulatory hurdles and a long COVID shutdown only added to their troubles.

Now, L&T says it can't help with future metro expansions and is offering its stake for purchase by the government, along with the operations and expansions of the metro.