L&T to sell Hyderabad Metro stake after ₹625cr loss
Larsen & Toubro (L&T) is looking to sell its huge stake—over 90%—in the Hyderabad Metro Rail project after facing heavy financial losses.
The company says it's disappointed by the lack of expected support from the Telangana government, which made things even tougher.
Offer includes operations and expansions of the metro
In 2024-25, L&T Metro Rail's revenue dropped by 21%, landing at ₹1,108.54 crore, while its losses climbed to ₹625.88 crore.
Delays from regulatory hurdles and a long COVID shutdown only added to their troubles.
Now, L&T says it can't help with future metro expansions and is offering its stake for purchase by the government, along with the operations and expansions of the metro.