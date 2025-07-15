Mumbai Police arrests man for stepdaughter's murder

Imran upset about Amaira living with them

Amaira's mother, Nazia, is Imran's second wife and has children from both marriages.

According to police, Imran was upset about Amaira living with them and being called "father."

Investigators are still questioning him to figure out why the crime happened and are piecing together what led up to Amaira's tragic death.

The search for more evidence continues as police try to understand the full story.