Mumbai Police arrests man for stepdaughter's murder
Four-year-old Amaira Shaikh was reported missing from her Mumbai home late on July 14. CCTV footage later revealed she had left with her stepfather, Imran Shaikh.
After police questioned him, Imran fled but was tracked down and arrested in Worli on July 15.
Imran has been arrested for the murder of the four-year-old girl.
Imran upset about Amaira living with them
Amaira's mother, Nazia, is Imran's second wife and has children from both marriages.
According to police, Imran was upset about Amaira living with them and being called "father."
Investigators are still questioning him to figure out why the crime happened and are piecing together what led up to Amaira's tragic death.
The search for more evidence continues as police try to understand the full story.