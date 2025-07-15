Next Article
Mumbai Police investigate hoax bomb threat emails
The Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) received a fake bomb threat email claiming explosives were set to go off in Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers at 3:00pm.
Mumbai Police and the Bomb Squad quickly swept the building and found nothing suspicious, so trading and daily operations stayed on track.
Sender used VPN to hide identity
An FIR has been filed against the unknown sender, who used a VPN to hide their identity.
This hoax is part of a recent wave of similar threats targeting public figures like Tamil Nadu's Deputy CM Udhayanidhi Stalin and YouTuber Subakku Shankar.
Police are digging into technical clues while security remains tight at key locations just to be safe.