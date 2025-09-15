BMW India launches new S 1000 R roadster at ₹20L

BMW Motorrad India has launched the new S 1000 R, a hyper-naked roadster. The motorcycle is priced at an introductory ex-showroom price of ₹19.9 lakh and can be booked across all BMW Motorrad dealerships in the country. The S 1000 R comes as a completely built-up unit (CBU) and is equipped with a powerful engine and advanced features.

Powertrain details The motorcycle can accelerate from 0-100km/h in just 3.2 seconds The new BMW S 1000 R is powered by a 999cc, inline four-cylinder engine that churns out 170hp at 11,000rpm and peak torque of 114Nm at 9,250rpm. This is an improvement over its predecessor by some 5hp. The motorcycle can go from zero to 100km/h in just 3.2 seconds and hit a top speed of 250km/h (electronically-limited).

Aesthetic appeal It flaunts an aggressive roadster design with sharp body lines The S 1000 R features a distinctive roadster design with an aggressive splitface LED headlight, sharp body lines, and minimalist naked-bike proportions. It is available in three color schemes: Blackstorm Metallic (standard), Bluefire/Mugiallo Yellow (Style Sport package), and Light White Uni with M Motorsport colors (M package). Optional elements such as a tinted sport windscreen in the Style Sport version and special M seats/wheels in the M package further highlight its racing-inspired genes.

Tech specs It comes with multiple riding modes The BMW S 1000 R has a 6.5-inch full-color TFT display with smartphone connectivity, turn-by-turn navigation via the BMW Motorrad app, and a USB charging socket. It also offers comprehensive rider assistance technology such as Headlight Pro with daytime running lights, a six-axis sensor suite enabling ABS Pro and dynamic traction control, engine drag torque control, hill start control, and three riding modes: rain, road, and dynamic.