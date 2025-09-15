Honda's flagship superbike debuts in India at ₹29L: Check features

Honda has reintroduced its flagship supersport motorcycle, the CBR1000RR-R Fireblade SP, in India. The bike comes with a price tag of ₹28.99 lakh (ex-showroom). The new model is an evolution of its predecessor and has been developed with extensive input from Honda Racing Corporation and MotoGP technology. The Fireblade SP promises to deliver top-notch performance and advanced features for racing enthusiasts.

Powertrain details The bike draws power from a 217.5hp engine The CBR1000RR-R Fireblade SP is powered by a 999cc, liquid-cooled inline-four engine that delivers an impressive 217.5hp at 14,500rpm and 113Nm of torque at 12,500rpm. The bike has a six-speed gearbox with a bi-directional quickshifter and ride-by-wire throttle. It also features lightweight aluminium diamond frame and long MotoGP-style swingarm for improved handling and stability on the road or track.

Suspension and brakes It features fully adjustable Showa suspension setup The CBR1000RR-R Fireblade SP features fully adjustable Showa 43mm Big Piston Forks at the front and a Showa Balance Free Rear Cushion shock at the rear for superior ride quality. The bike packs twin 330mm disks with Brembo Stylema calipers at the front and a single 220mm disk at the rear for effective braking performance. It rides on 17-inch wheels fitted with 120/200 section tires.

Tech features The motorcycle comes with an advanced electronics suite The CBR1000RR-R Fireblade SP comes with a comprehensive electronics suite powered by a six-axis IMU. The system offers multiple levels of traction control, wheelie control, engine braking, and launch control. A TFT display is also provided for riders to adjust these parameters according to their preferences. This advanced tech package enhances the overall riding experience on this high-performance motorcycle.