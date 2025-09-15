Royal Enfield Meteor 350 gets new colors, starts at ₹1.95 lakh
Royal Enfield just dropped the updated Meteor 350, bringing in some handy new features like LED headlamps, a Tripper navigation pod for easy directions, and a USB Type-C fast-charging port—so your phone won't run out of juice mid-ride.
The bike now comes in seven new colors across four variants: Fireball, Stellar, Aurora, and Supernova.
Prices kick off at ₹1.95 lakh (ex-showroom Chennai).
What else is on offer?
Each variant has its own vibe—Fireball and Stellar get those crisp LED headlamps, while Aurora and Supernova add adjustable levers for extra comfort.
Under the hood is a 349cc engine with 20.2 BHP and 27Nm torque, so it packs a punch whether you're zipping around town or heading out on longer trips.
You also get options like Urban and Grand Tourer kits, plus up to seven years of warranty and roadside assistance.
Prices range from ₹1.95 lakh for Fireball up to ₹2.15 lakh for Supernova.