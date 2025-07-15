Next Article
'Grand Mufti of India' halts Indian nurse's execution
India's Grand Mufti, Kanthapuram AP Aboobacker Musliyar, has managed to delay the execution of Nimisha Priya, an Indian nurse sentenced to death in Yemen for murder.
He reached out to Yemeni religious leaders, asking for clemency under Islamic law—which allows the victim's family to accept compensation instead of enforcing the death penalty.
Musliyar's move lines up with ongoing efforts by the Indian government and citizen groups trying to save Priya.
Even though India doesn't have official ties with Yemen's Houthis, he's been working closely with Yemeni scholars and keeping India's Prime Minister's Office updated.
His involvement is a reminder of how religious and diplomatic teamwork can sometimes open doors where politics alone can't.