US: Why detention of 73-year-old Indian-origin woman has sparked anger
What's the story
The detention of Harjit Kaur, a 73-year-old woman of Indian origin, by the United States Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) has sparked widespread protests. Kaur was detained on September 8 during a routine check-in in San Francisco and moved to Mesa Verde ICE Processing Center in Bakersfield the next day. Her family and community members have expressed outrage over her detention, citing her health issues and deep community ties.
Public support
Protest in El Sobrante demanding Kaur's release
Around 200 people protested in El Sobrante, demanding Kaur's release with placards reading "Hands Off Our Grandma" and "Bring Grandma Home." The protest was organized by her family, the Sikh Center, and Indivisible West Contra Costa. Berkeley Mayor Jesse Arreguin criticized ICE's actions on social media, saying, "Over 70% of people arrested by ICE have no criminal conviction. Now they are literally going after peaceful grandmothers."
Health concerns
Family, health issues and community ties
Kaur's daughter-in-law, Manjit Kaur, said she has always followed immigration rules and tried to get travel papers from the Indian Consulate. Her family is worried about her health, as she suffers from thyroid issues, chronic knee pain, migraines, and anxiety. They say she's not receiving necessary medication in detention. Congressman John Garamendi also criticized ICE's decision to detain Kaur as "misplaced priorities," calling for a focus on high-risk individuals instead of long-standing community members like her.
Political intervention
Family seeks help for Kaur's release
Kaur's family has sought help from federal representatives to secure her release. Hercules City Council member Dilli Bhattarai is looking into ways for the city to push for Kaur's release. "She is not doing any harm to the community. She is an abiding constituent just like us," Bhattarai said. Sukhdeep Kaur, Harjit Kaur's granddaughter, described her grandmother as "independent, selfless, hard-working" and a "mother figure" in the community.
Kaur
Kaur left India in 1992
Kaur left India in 1992 as a single mother raising two sons, and she has remained under ICE supervision since her asylum application was denied in 2012, according to The Indian Express. Since then, she has "faithfully reported" to ICE in San Francisco every six months for more than 13 years, and ICE assured her that she can remain in the US under supervision with work permits until the travel documents are ready, her daughter-in-law, Manji Kaur, said.