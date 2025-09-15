US: Why detention of 73-year-old Indian-origin  woman has sparked anger 

The detention of Harjit Kaur, a 73-year-old woman of Indian origin, by the United States Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) has sparked widespread protests. Kaur was detained on September 8 during a routine check-in in San Francisco and moved to Mesa Verde ICE Processing Center in Bakersfield the next day. Her family and community members have expressed outrage over her detention, citing her health issues and deep community ties.

Public support Protest in El Sobrante demanding Kaur's release Around 200 people protested in El Sobrante, demanding Kaur's release with placards reading "Hands Off Our Grandma" and "Bring Grandma Home." The protest was organized by her family, the Sikh Center, and Indivisible West Contra Costa. Berkeley Mayor Jesse Arreguin criticized ICE's actions on social media, saying, "Over 70% of people arrested by ICE have no criminal conviction. Now they are literally going after peaceful grandmothers."

Health concerns Family, health issues and community ties Kaur's daughter-in-law, Manjit Kaur, said she has always followed immigration rules and tried to get travel papers from the Indian Consulate. Her family is worried about her health, as she suffers from thyroid issues, chronic knee pain, migraines, and anxiety. They say she's not receiving necessary medication in detention. Congressman John Garamendi also criticized ICE's decision to detain Kaur as "misplaced priorities," calling for a focus on high-risk individuals instead of long-standing community members like her.

Political intervention Family seeks help for Kaur's release Kaur's family has sought help from federal representatives to secure her release. Hercules City Council member Dilli Bhattarai is looking into ways for the city to push for Kaur's release. "She is not doing any harm to the community. She is an abiding constituent just like us," Bhattarai said. Sukhdeep Kaur, Harjit Kaur's granddaughter, described her grandmother as "independent, selfless, hard-working" and a "mother figure" in the community.