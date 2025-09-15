This special 50p coin celebrates 90 years of Monopoly

The UK 's Royal Mint has launched a special 50p coin to celebrate the 90th anniversary of the board game Monopoly. The colorful coin features game tokens, property cards, and Mr. Monopoly (also known as Milburn Pennybags) holding bags of cash. When tilted, the 'GO' sign on the coin reveals an M money symbol. This is the first time a board game has been featured on British currency.

Collector's item Collectors to treasure this unique coin Rebecca Morgan, the Director of commemorative coins at the Royal Mint, said that for almost 90 years families have been playing with Monopoly currency around their kitchen tables. She added that they are celebrating this tradition with a collectible coin. Morgan expects collectors to treasure this unique addition to their collections, whether they're passionate about Monopoly or coins.

Purchase Gold version of the coin also available The Royal Mint is selling a gold version of the 50p coin for £1,730 on its website. Cheaper versions are also available for between £15 and £25. Neil Scallan, who holds a Guinness world record for the largest Monopoly collection, called it the "ultimate addition to any collection" for Monopoly superfans. He likened it to finding a "Get Out of Jail Free" card celebrating their beloved game.