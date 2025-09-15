FBI director to be ousted? Why rumors are swirling  

Speculations are rife that the White House may be considering the ouster of Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) Director Kash Patel. Fox News reported that sources close to United States President Donald Trump and Patel have indicated a lack of confidence in the director. "The White House, Bondi, [Todd] Blanche (deputy attorney general) have no confidence in Kash... Pam [Attorney General Pam Bondi], in particular, cannot stand him," a source told Fox News.

Role speculation New power-sharing position raises questions The rumors surfaced as former Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey—Trump's once top pick to lead the FBI—will be sworn into a new power-sharing role with Deputy FBI Director Dan Bongino on Monday. Under the Federal Vacancies Reform Act of 1998, Bailey could be eligible for the director position after 90 days if it becomes vacant.

Leadership doubts Potential reassignment for Patel According to Fox, multiple sources close to Trump stated that the president was not happy with some previous episodes of Patel's work, including a public dispute with AG Bondi over the administration's handling of the Jeffrey Epstein investigation. One senior White House official also portrayed Patel's bungled communications during the quest for Charlie Kirk's assassin as something he would do differently if he could do it again.

Episode Patel's social media blunder in Kirk shooting case Moments before officials on the site of the shooting in Orem, Utah, briefed the press on Wednesday, Patel announced on social media that the suspect who shot Kirk was in custody. That claim was swiftly refuted by local officials, resulting in hours of confusion before the FBI clarified that two people had been questioned and then released in connection with the event. Tyler Robinson, 22, was later taken into custody some 33 hours after Kirk was shot dead in Orem.