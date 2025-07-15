India, US nearing jet engine co-production deal India Jul 15, 2025

India and the US are about to lock in a game-changing agreement to co-produce GE's F-414 jet engines in India by March 2026.

HAL's chief D.K. Sunil says most of the tech transfer is already sorted, with both sides now ironing out the final business details.

The deal is expected to be signed this fiscal year.