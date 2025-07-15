India, US nearing jet engine co-production deal
India and the US are about to lock in a game-changing agreement to co-produce GE's F-414 jet engines in India by March 2026.
HAL's chief D.K. Sunil says most of the tech transfer is already sorted, with both sides now ironing out the final business details.
The deal is expected to be signed this fiscal year.
More than just another defense contract
This isn't just another defense contract—India will get to build advanced engines that usually power top fighter jets like the Super Hornet and Gripen.
It's a rare level of tech sharing from the US, which could seriously boost India's aerospace industry and help launch more homegrown fighter planes.
Deal will boost production of Tejas, AMCA fighters
Once sealed, this deal will speed up production of Tejas Mark 2 fighters and kickstart work on India's next-gen AMCA stealth jet.
For India, it's a major leap toward making its own high-tech defense gear—and relying less on imports.