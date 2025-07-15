Indian farmers urge exclusion of agriculture from US trade deal

US farms get $1.5 trillion in subsidies under 2024 Farm Bill

The ICCFM points out that US farms get a massive $1.5 trillion boost from subsidies under the 2024 Farm Bill, making it tough for Indian farmers to compete.

They're also uneasy about genetically modified crops like transgenic corn and soy entering India.

The Bharatiya Kisan Union echoed these worries, saying opening up could threaten self-reliance and push small farmers aside in favor of big corporations.

Both groups want stronger protections for Indian agriculture in any trade talks.