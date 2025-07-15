Army personnel rescue distressed Amarnath pilgrim

Kuldip made sure to thank the soldiers before moving on

The Army's medical team gave Kuldip oxygen and kept a close eye on his recovery, which allowed him to get back on his feet and continue his journey—he made sure to thank the soldiers before moving on.

This rescue is a reminder of how crucial the Army's support is for pilgrims, especially since this year alone, eight people have lost their lives on this challenging route due to exhaustion and heart issues.