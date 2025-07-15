Mock drills boost security on Amarnath Yatra route

Teams practiced handling everything from possible attacks and bomb threats to sudden evacuations, crowd surges, and even natural disasters like landslides. Senior officers kept a close eye on things, tweaking plans as needed—especially in busy spots where crowds can get intense.

Importance of these drills

The Amarnath Yatra is a huge deal but comes with real risks thanks to tough terrain and security threats.

These drills show authorities are serious about keeping thousands of devotees safe by working together across agencies and staying ready for anything that might come up.