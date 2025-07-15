Next Article
Air India shifts Ahmedabad-London service post tragedy
After the devastating Boeing 787-8 crash in Ahmedabad last month that took 260 lives, Air India is making changes to its international routes.
Flights from Ahmedabad to London will now go to Heathrow instead of Gatwick, dropping from five to three per week between August and September as part of a careful restart.
Air India aims to bring back full international schedule
Air India is slowly bringing back its full international schedule, aiming for normal operations by October.
Some major routes like Delhi-London are ramping up soon, but others—like Amritsar-London—will stay paused until at least the end of September.
To keep things running smoothly, they're also trimming about 5% of their domestic flights for now and offering flexible options if your flight gets changed.