Next Article
Mumbai sees rise in malaria, chikungunya cases post-monsoon
Mumbai is seeing a sharp rise in malaria and chikungunya cases after the monsoon arrived early this year.
Malaria cases are up 39% (3,490 so far), chikungunya has nearly quadrupled, and dengue cases have actually decreased slightly.
BMC has inspected over 670,000 homes so far
Construction sites and stagnant water are turning into mosquito hotspots across the city.
The BMC has stepped up action—inspecting over 670,000 homes, running thousands of health camps, and spraying anti-mosquito chemicals—to slow the spread.
They're asking everyone to clear standing water and keep things clean to help protect themselves and their neighborhoods.