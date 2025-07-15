Maharashtra releases water from Koyna dam

51,948 cusecs of water released from reservoirs today

Altogether, 51,948 cusecs of water flowed out from Maharashtra's reservoirs into the Krishna and its tributaries on Tuesday—slightly more than yesterday.

The Koyna dam is still holding strong at 72% capacity.

Meanwhile, other big dams like Hipparagi, Almatti, and Narayanpur are adjusting their releases based on high inflows to keep things balanced across the river basin.