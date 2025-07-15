Next Article
Maharashtra releases water from Koyna dam
Maharashtra just released 5,500 cusecs of water from the Koyna dam into the Krishna River—the first time this monsoon.
With rainfall dipping in parts of Maharashtra and Karnataka, river levels dropped, so local bridges and barrages in places like Jatrat and Sidnal were reopened to manage the flow.
51,948 cusecs of water released from reservoirs today
Altogether, 51,948 cusecs of water flowed out from Maharashtra's reservoirs into the Krishna and its tributaries on Tuesday—slightly more than yesterday.
The Koyna dam is still holding strong at 72% capacity.
Meanwhile, other big dams like Hipparagi, Almatti, and Narayanpur are adjusting their releases based on high inflows to keep things balanced across the river basin.