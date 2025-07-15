Next Article
Storm causes extensive damage in Meghalaya villages
A powerful storm swept through parts of Meghalaya's Ri-Bhoi district on Monday, leaving about 20 homes in Umdap Dumu and Umdap Rngi badly damaged.
It didn't just stop at houses—areca nut and banana plantations took a big hit too, and downed electric poles have left many without power.
No word from officials yet
Local leaders have asked the district administration to step in quickly—assess the damage and offer compensation so people can start rebuilding.
But so far, there's been no word from officials, leaving residents stressed as they wait for some much-needed relief.