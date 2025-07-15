Shivamogga schools cease menstruation data collection India Jul 15, 2025

Shivamogga district in Karnataka has scrapped its order to collect menstrual cycle data from girl students.

The move, announced on July 14, came after a wave of criticism over privacy concerns.

The original plan was part of Mission Suraksha, an effort to fight child marriage and sexual assault—but many felt tracking periods was just too intrusive.