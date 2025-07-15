Next Article
Shivamogga schools cease menstruation data collection
Shivamogga district in Karnataka has scrapped its order to collect menstrual cycle data from girl students.
The move, announced on July 14, came after a wave of criticism over privacy concerns.
The original plan was part of Mission Suraksha, an effort to fight child marriage and sexual assault—but many felt tracking periods was just too intrusive.
Activists say schools should teach girls about their bodies
Students, parents, and activists pushed back hard, saying the policy crossed a line on personal rights.
As Rati Rao E. from the All-India Progressive Women's Association put it, schools should focus on teaching girls about their bodies and rights—not collecting private info.
The quick reversal shows people are speaking up for privacy in schools and being heard.