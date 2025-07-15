Next Article
Man disrupts Mumbai celebrity residence with bizarre act
A man was identified after he snuck into Sandhu Palace—a celebrity-favorite apartment complex in Mumbai's Pali Hill—around 1am on June 19.
Claiming to visit someone on the 17th floor, his odd behavior quickly caught the attention of security.
He kept switching floors, raising red flags.
Police tracked him down using his car's registration
After being questioned, he was asked to leave but not before CCTV caught him jamming large stones into the lift and making inappropriate gestures, leaving residents stranded without elevator access.
Early findings suggest he may be mentally disturbed; he's currently hospitalized so questioning is on hold.
No one was hurt, but police have filed charges for causing harm by dangerous means.