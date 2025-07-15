Man disrupts Mumbai celebrity residence with bizarre act

Police tracked him down using his car's registration

After being questioned, he was asked to leave but not before CCTV caught him jamming large stones into the lift and making inappropriate gestures, leaving residents stranded without elevator access.

Early findings suggest he may be mentally disturbed; he's currently hospitalized so questioning is on hold.

No one was hurt, but police have filed charges for causing harm by dangerous means.