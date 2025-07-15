Next Article
AI system alerts villagers of tiger movements
Chandrapur district in Maharashtra is turning to tech after a worrying spike in tiger attacks—23 people have lost their lives this year.
Now, 20 villages near the Tadoba-Andhari Tiger Reserve will get AI-powered loudspeakers that warn locals when tigers are nearby, helping everyone stay alert and avoid danger.
Farmers getting protective masks, bamboo sticks
Alongside the AI alerts, forest officials are increasing patrols and setting up quick-response teams with villagers for emergencies.
Farmers living close to the reserve are also getting protective masks and bamboo sticks as extra safety steps.
The government says it's focused on keeping communities safe while managing human-wildlife conflicts.