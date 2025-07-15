Father arrested after daughter's tragic death

Police reveal details of the case

Police found that Solanki had been pressuring Anjana for a son since they already had two daughters.

After frequent arguments and intervention from Anjana's parents, she revealed to police that Solanki used their temple trip as a cover to commit the murder and threatened her to stay quiet.

Following her confession, Solanki was arrested on July 10. The couple also has a three-year-old daughter.

Police are still collecting evidence and witness statements as the investigation continues, with Solanki currently in custody.