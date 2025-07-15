Father arrested after daughter's tragic death
Vijay Solanki has been arrested for allegedly murdering his seven-year-old daughter, Bhoomika, by throwing her into the Narmada canal in Kheda district on June 10.
At first, he and his wife Anjana claimed it was an accident after a temple visit for Guru Poornima.
Later, Anjana told police that Solanki had killed Bhoomika on purpose.
Police reveal details of the case
Police found that Solanki had been pressuring Anjana for a son since they already had two daughters.
After frequent arguments and intervention from Anjana's parents, she revealed to police that Solanki used their temple trip as a cover to commit the murder and threatened her to stay quiet.
Following her confession, Solanki was arrested on July 10. The couple also has a three-year-old daughter.
Police are still collecting evidence and witness statements as the investigation continues, with Solanki currently in custody.