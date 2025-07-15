Monsoon intensifies over Kerala; hilly regions at risk

Several districts on alert

The IMD has put five districts, including Idukki and Kasaragod, on orange alert for very heavy rain, while several others are on yellow alert for possible flooding.

Hilly spots like Wayanad and Idukki are especially at risk due to soaked soils.

The early start to this year's monsoon means July could be wetter than usual, so locals are being asked to stay alert as more showers roll in through mid-July.