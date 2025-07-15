Next Article
Monsoon intensifies over Kerala; hilly regions at risk
Kerala's southwest monsoon is picking up speed, with the IMD warning of heavy rain in several areas.
Thanks to active weather systems from Gujarat down to Kerala—and a little help from depressions over Rajasthan and Jharkhand—northern and central Kerala are seeing steady downpours.
Several districts on alert
The IMD has put five districts, including Idukki and Kasaragod, on orange alert for very heavy rain, while several others are on yellow alert for possible flooding.
Hilly spots like Wayanad and Idukki are especially at risk due to soaked soils.
The early start to this year's monsoon means July could be wetter than usual, so locals are being asked to stay alert as more showers roll in through mid-July.