Nipah virus: 675 contacts identified, 82 negative tests
Kerala is on alert after two people died from the Nipah virus—one from Palakkad and another from Malappuram.
Right now, 675 people who may have been exposed are being monitored, including 178 who had direct contact with one of the victims.
One patient is still in hospital care.
Hospitals across 6 districts have been told to stay alert
Good news: 82 samples from Malappuram tested negative, so there's no sign of a wider outbreak there.
Still, health officials have marked some as high or moderate risk and are keeping a close eye on them.
Bats in Palakkad are being tested to trace the source, and hospitals across six districts have been told to stay alert for symptoms like high fever and encephalitis.