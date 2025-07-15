Nipah virus: 675 contacts identified, 82 negative tests

Hospitals across 6 districts have been told to stay alert

Good news: 82 samples from Malappuram tested negative, so there's no sign of a wider outbreak there.

Still, health officials have marked some as high or moderate risk and are keeping a close eye on them.

Bats in Palakkad are being tested to trace the source, and hospitals across six districts have been told to stay alert for symptoms like high fever and encephalitis.