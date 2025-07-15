Next Article
Veteran Communist leader Vijay dies at 74
Vijay, a key figure in India's communist movement and senior leader of the Unity Centre of Communist Revolutionaries of India (Marxist-Leninist), died on July 12 in Hyderabad after years of health struggles.
He was being treated for renal failure and is survived by his wife.
His passing is seen as a major loss by his party.
Grassroots political activist
Born in 1951, Vijay began organizing young workers during the Emergency (1975-77) while working at the Nuclear Fuel Complex.
He later left his job to fully dedicate himself to revolutionary activism, shaping movements across Andhra Pradesh and Telangana—especially among students, farmers, and coal miners.
His decades-long commitment left a lasting impact on local grassroots politics.