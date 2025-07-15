Veteran Communist leader Vijay dies at 74 India Jul 15, 2025

Vijay, a key figure in India's communist movement and senior leader of the Unity Centre of Communist Revolutionaries of India (Marxist-Leninist), died on July 12 in Hyderabad after years of health struggles.

He was being treated for renal failure and is survived by his wife.

His passing is seen as a major loss by his party.