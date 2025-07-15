Next Article
Engineering student commits suicide over debt harassment
A 20-year-old Malla Reddy University student, T Ramakanth, died by suicide in Bahadurpally, reportedly after struggling with mounting debts from betting apps.
His father shared that Ramakanth faced constant harassment from creditors—even after repaying what he owed—which became too much for him to handle.
Lenders even targeted his friends, father said
According to his father's police complaint, Ramakanth had borrowed money multiple times and was under intense pressure from lenders, who even targeted his friends.
Just a day before his death, he reached out for help again because of relentless repayment demands.
Police are now investigating the case as the family awaits answers.