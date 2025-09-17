You can ride Waymo's robotaxis in Nashville from next year

Waymo , the autonomous vehicle division of Alphabet, has announced its plans to launch a robotaxi service in Nashville by 2026. The company will initially offer rides through its own Waymo One app and later integrate with Lyft's platform. This partnership will see Lyft manage fleet services such as cleaning, maintenance, and EV charging for Waymo's robotaxis.

Testing phase Waymo's Nashville journey Waymo's journey to Nashville began earlier this year as part of its annual "road trip." During this time, the company manually drives its vehicles in different cities to gather data on weather conditions and driving habits. The company plans to start autonomous testing later this year, leading up to the commercial launch of its robotaxi service in 2026.

Strategic alliance Lyft's role in Waymo's Nashville expansion The partnership with Lyft marks a new chapter in Waymo's journey. The two companies had previously collaborated briefly in Phoenix in 2019. Now, Lyft will use its Flexdrive system for end-to-end fleet management of Waymo's robotaxis in Nashville. This includes vehicle maintenance, infrastructure, and depot operations. A dedicated fleet management facility for these robotaxis is also being planned by Lyft in Nashville.