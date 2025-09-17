Why Mercedes-Benz is reintroducing physical buttons in its cars

Mercedes-Benz has announced its plan to reintroduce physical controls in its digitally focused car cabins. The decision comes from the company's software boss Magnus Ostberg, who said "the data shows us physical buttons are better." The move will start with the new GLC and CLA Shooting Brake EVs, both of which will come with a new-design steering wheel featuring a range of rockers, rollers, and buttons.

Standardization New steering will be standard in all future models The new steering wheel will be a standard feature in all future Mercedes models. The company also plans to fit it into cars already on sale, starting with the recently launched CLA saloon later this year. Ostberg said this is the easiest and most cost-efficient way of adding physical controls while keeping Mercedes's digital-first cabins intact.

Data insights Decision driven by data showing user preference Ostberg explained that the decision to bring back physical buttons was driven by data. He said, "You can see a difference if you move from the CLA [saloon], which has a touchscreen and fewer hard buttons, to the [new] GLC, where we put back the rollers and buttons." He added that their data shows these physical buttons are very important for certain age groups and populations.

Tech advantage Data collected from Mercedes's software-defined vehicles The data that informed this decision comes from Mercedes's software-defined vehicles (SDVs). These cars allow manufacturers full access to drivers' data and usage, making it easier to tweak software over the air instead of requiring garage visits. Ostberg hinted that different wheel designs could be used depending on the market, as Europeans prefer buttons while Asian drivers prefer more touchscreen and voice controls.