WN7 breaks cover as Honda's first full-size electric motorbike
What's the story
Honda has unveiled its first full-size electric bike, the WN7. The model is currently available only in European markets, with a price tag of £12,999 (approximately ₹15.5 lakh). The name "WN7" is derived from three elements: 'W' for Wind (development theme), 'N' for Naked (motorcycle design), and '7' for power class. The motorbike will be showcased in detail at EICMA 2025 later this year.
Design
The bike offers a range of 130km per charge
The Honda WN7 sports a slim, minimalist design that was first seen on the 2024 concept at EICMA. It packs a fixed lithium-ion battery with an estimated range of 130km. The bike supports CCS2 rapid charging, taking the battery from 20-80% in just half an hour. A home wall-box charger can also charge it fully (0-100%) in under three hours for added convenience.
Performance specs
It weighs 217kg and comes with a TFT display
Weighing 217kg, the WN7 is powered by an 18kW water-cooled motor that delivers performance that is comparable to a 600cc ICE bike. It also has an impressive torque output of 100Nm, making it competitive with liter-class petrol machines. The electric naked bike gets a 5.0-inch TFT display with RoadSync smartphone pairing and EV-specific menus, as well as all-LED lighting for enhanced visibility.