WN7 breaks cover as Honda's first full-size electric motorbike

Sep 17, 2025

Honda has unveiled its first full-size electric bike, the WN7. The model is currently available only in European markets, with a price tag of £12,999 (approximately ₹15.5 lakh). The name "WN7" is derived from three elements: 'W' for Wind (development theme), 'N' for Naked (motorcycle design), and '7' for power class. The motorbike will be showcased in detail at EICMA 2025 later this year.