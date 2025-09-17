Tesla faces investigation as faulty door handles leave kids trapped

The US National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) has launched an investigation into Tesla 's electric-powered door handles. The probe was initiated after reports that the handles suddenly stopped working, leaving children trapped inside the vehicles. Nine complaints have been filed regarding this issue in Tesla's 2021 Model Y cars, one of the company's most popular models.

Investigation details Problem occurs when electric locks receive insufficient voltage The NHTSA's preliminary review found that the problem occurs when electric locks receive insufficient voltage. In four cases, car owners had to break the window to open the door and rescue their children. Tesla has not yet commented on this investigation, which could lead to a potential recall of affected vehicles.

Safety concerns Investigation to assess issue across 174,300 Model Y vehicles The NHTSA has raised concerns over the potential risk of entrapment, especially in emergency situations like hot weather. While doors can be opened from inside, children may not be able to reach or access manual handles. The investigation will look into the scope and severity of this issue across approximately 174,300 Model Y vehicles.

Past incidents Tesla has faced issues with doors in past This isn't the first time Tesla has faced issues with its doors. There have been several reported cases of other problems, including drivers being trapped in burning vehicles after accidents. The company is also dealing with declining EV sales and a drop in US market share to an almost eight-year low in August.