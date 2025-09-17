Lamborghini's concept car inspired by Rafale jet goes on sale

A unique piece of automotive history, the 1998 Lamborghini Pregunta concept, is set to go under the hammer. The auction will be held by Broad Arrow in Belgium on October 10. The Pregunta, which is based on a Diablo model, flaunts a custom carbon-fiber body inspired by the Dassault Rafale fighter jet. Its interior is finished with Azure blue Alcantara and packs a V12 engine mated to a five-speed gated manual transmission.

Unique features The last Lamborghini concept before VW Group takeover The Pregunta was the last Lamborghini concept created before Volkswagen Group acquired the Italian automaker in 1998. The vehicle's exterior and interior were designed by French coachbuilder Carrosserie Heuliez-Torino, who took the engine, transmission, and chassis of a Diablo model to create an otherworldly body with a vibrant blue cabin.

Design elements Design details of the Pregunta The entire body of the Pregunta is made from carbon fiber, which was a futuristic material for its time. The matte gray paint job was inspired by the French fighter jet Dassault Rafale. The vehicle features a wraparound windshield, dual exhaust pipes that resemble afterburners, scissor doors for added drama, and two removable polycarbonate roof panels that can transform it into a coupe.

Interior features Interior and tech features The interior of the Pregunta is divided by a sweeping central wall, with the dashboard and seats covered in Azure blue Alcantara. The vehicle also comes with advanced tech for its time, such as rear-view cameras instead of traditional side-view mirrors, GPS navigation, ambient lighting, and a digital gage cluster derived from Formula 1 racers. The Pregunta was reengineered to be rear-wheel-drive and packs a 5.7-liter V12 engine producing 529hp/605Nm.