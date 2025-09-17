Waymo can now test robotaxis at San Francisco International Airport

Waymo has received approval to test its autonomous vehicles at the San Francisco International Airport (SFO). The permit was granted after extensive negotiations between Waymo and SFO, the Mayor's office announced. The deal comes just two weeks after Waymo got a similar nod for testing at the nearby San Jose Mineta International Airport.

Testing strategy Testing to be conducted in 3 phases The newly approved permit allows Waymo to conduct its tests in three phases. The first phase will see the company's AVs tested with a "trained specialist" behind the wheel. This will be followed by passenger service trials involving employees and airport staff. Finally, in the third phase, Waymo plans to start offering paid rides at SFO.

Service growth Waymo plans to offer rides in 'Kiss & fly' area Once the third phase is underway, Waymo plans to offer pickups and drop-offs at SFO's "Kiss & Fly area." This location requires an AirTrain ride to reach the terminals. The company also intends to explore other locations within the airport in the future. This expansion comes as part of Waymo's broader strategy to grow its service area and take on more popular destinations like airports.

Past operations Waymo's growing airport presence Notably, SFO isn't the first airport where Waymo will be operating. The company has been running its services at Phoenix's Sky Harbor since 2023. However, SFO is a key target for Waymo as it's the largest airport serving Silicon Valley, where the company is headquartered. Despite initial rejections from airport authorities in 2023, Waymo was granted a permit this year to start mapping the airport.