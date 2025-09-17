Cadillac's 2026 Optiq EV gets several performance upgrades

Cadillac has also updated its range estimates for the new Optiq models. The company claims that the RWD base model can deliver a range of up to 483km, while the AWD dual-motor variant has a slightly lower range of 451km. The high-performance Optiq-V is estimated to provide around 443km on a single charge.

Cost breakdown

The base RWD model starts at $52,395

The new RWD configuration of the 2026 Cadillac Optiq is cheaper than last year's base model, starting at $52,395. However, upgrading to AWD will cost an additional $3,500 on all trim levels except for the Optiq-V which comes with AWD as standard. This pricing strategy gives customers more flexibility in choosing their preferred powertrain configuration for their luxury SUV.