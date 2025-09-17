Cadillac's 2026 Optiq EV gets several performance upgrades
What's the story
Cadillac has unveiled the updated powertrains for its 2026 Optiq electric vehicle (EV) lineup with new a rear-wheel-drive (RWD) base model and an upgraded all-wheel-drive (AWD) version. The single-motor RWD variant now generates 315hp, while the dual-motor setup has been boosted to an impressive 440hp. A new addition to the range is the Optiq-V performance model, which boasts a whopping 519hp.
Range expectations
Updated range estimates for the new models
Cadillac has also updated its range estimates for the new Optiq models. The company claims that the RWD base model can deliver a range of up to 483km, while the AWD dual-motor variant has a slightly lower range of 451km. The high-performance Optiq-V is estimated to provide around 443km on a single charge.
Cost breakdown
The base RWD model starts at $52,395
The new RWD configuration of the 2026 Cadillac Optiq is cheaper than last year's base model, starting at $52,395. However, upgrading to AWD will cost an additional $3,500 on all trim levels except for the Optiq-V which comes with AWD as standard. This pricing strategy gives customers more flexibility in choosing their preferred powertrain configuration for their luxury SUV.